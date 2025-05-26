The Colombian has been a virtual ever-present across the Eagles’ historic season, missing just 122 minutes across all competitions (including just one Premier League game) as Oliver Glasner’s side won the FA Cup, set a new club Premier League points record (53), and also reached the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Along the way, the No. 12 has registered an impressive six goals and eight assists in all competitions, while also recording more completed tackles (123) than any other Premier League defender (only Everton’s Idrissa Gueye completed more).

Muñoz’s high industry also saw him record, according to Genius IQ data, a total sprinting distance of over two miles (over 3,400 metres) more than any other Premier League player this season.