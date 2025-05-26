A tireless performer down the right-hand side, week in, week out, Muñoz’s first assist came against Aston Villa in the EFL Cup fourth round, when he set up Ebere Eze to open the scoring.

His first goal in red and blue came in the most dramatic of circumstances, as he netted deep into stoppage time at Selhurst Park to secure a vital point against Newcastle United. Even manager Oliver Glasner was amongst the celebrations for that one!

In March 2025, Muñoz was nominated for the Premier League Goal of the Month award, for his sensational strike from a narrow angle against Fulham. A month later he was penning his brand new contract with the club to stay until the end of the 2027/28 campaign.

Though the Colombian has only been in SE25 for a season-and-a-half, he has made a lasting impression amongst his teammates to have been voted for this award. Previous winners include Jean-Philippe Mateta & Joachim Andersen (2023/24) and Michael Olise (2022/23).

Vamos, Daniel!