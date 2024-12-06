The Colombia international's first goal for the club arrived in the most remarkable of circumstances at Selhurst Park last Saturday, securing his team a fully-deserved 1-1 draw in a game they'd otherwise dominated.

In the final moments of injury-time, Marc Guéhi checked inside frmo the left wing and swung a cross to the far post where Muñoz was creeping in to head home, Pope unable to keep it from squirming into his bottom corner.

The goal sparked superb scenes at Selhurst, with manager Oliver Glasner sprinting down the touchline to join in the jubilant celebrations with his players.

"Thank you to the fans for voting for me for Goal of the Month!" Muñoz smiled, collecting his trophy.