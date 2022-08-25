The 19-year-old will spend the rest of the 2022/23 campaign at Meadowbank, as Dorking look to build on last season’s promotion to the National League.

Quick is a versatile defender that is capable of playing anywhere across the defence. He made 21 appearances, predominantly as a centre-back, for Paddy McCarthy’s Under-18s side which narrowly missed out on the Under 18 Premier League South title in 2020/21.

He has continued to feature in the defence for the Under-23s last season, making 13 appearances, including a start against Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy. His performances earned him an appearance off the bench against Manchester United in the 22/23 pre-season tour of Australia and Singapore.

Commenting on his loan move, Quick said: “This will be a great opportunity for me. I’m ready to test myself against experienced professionals and I think I’ll learn a lot at Dorking.

“I’m ready to work, earn my place in the squad and help Dorking push on in their first season in the National League.”

