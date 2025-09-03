Crystal Palace will face Millwall at Selhurst Park in the Carabao Cup third-round, with the game taking place on Tuesday, 16th September, kicking off at 20:00 BST.

Oliver Glasner’s side received a bye to the third-round due to our participation in European competition, having reached the quarter-final stage in the same competition in 2024/25.

The two sides last met in the FA Cup last season, Palace winning 3-1 in the fifth-round in SE25, en route to winning our first major trophy.

Sales Phases

Phase 1 – Wednesday 3rd September, 16:00 BST (all methods)

Season Ticket holders can purchase their own reserved seats ( please see process below ).

). Deadline: Thursday 4th September, 17:30.

Phase 2 – Thursday 4th September 18:30, Holmesdale (online only) / Friday 5th September, 09:00 (all methods)

Displaced supporters from the lower Holmesdale.

Two tickets per client reference number.

Phase 3 – Friday 5th September, 11:00 (online only), then 15:00 via all methods

All paid Members: Two tickets per client reference number.

Two tickets per client reference number. Season Ticket holders can purchase two tickets, or one extra if they have already purchased in Phase 1.

Phase 4 – Tuesday 9th September, 10:00 (online only), then 14:00 via all methods

All Members and Season Ticket holders can purchase up to four tickets per person, or three additional tickets if they have already purchased.

All phases are subject to availability.

Only supporters who have registered their accounts prior to 27th August 2025 will be able to purchase online. Supporters who have registered after this point must be able to prove a purchase history with the club, to do this please email the box office boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk or call them 0333 360 1861.

Season Ticket holders

Season Ticket holders who wish to purchase their own seat for this fixture must purchase in the following way:

Log in to eticketing.co.uk/cpfc Click the My Account icon (top right) Select Reserved Tickets. You will see your reserved ticket(s) for the match.

You can purchase for other supporters only if you have a strong Friends & Family link. For more info on friends and family please visit here.