Palace's meeting with Chelsea in January has a new date and kick-off time. Originally scheduled for Saturday 24th January, it will now take place on Sunday, 25th January 2026, at 14:00 GMT.

The Eagles' trip to the Midlands to face Nottingham Forest a week later has also been rescheduled.

Palace will head to the City Ground on Sunday, 1st February 2026 for a 14:00 GMT kick-off. That game was originally set for Saturday, 31st January, but has been moved due to Forest's European fixture the preceding Thursday.

Both of these matches will also be broadcast live in the United Kingdom, via Sky Sports.

Ticketing details will be confirmed in due course.

With the broadcast selections now confirmed for the Premier League fixture rounds in January, this also confirms that Palace's trip north to face Sunderland on Saturday, 17th January will remain a 15:00 GMT kick-off.

