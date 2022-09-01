Boateng will be a part of Owen Coyle’s side until the end of the season, joining fellow Academy midfielder Malachi Boateng who moved there last month.

The 21-year-old is primarily a full-back, though he also has experience in midfield. He has been at the club for 13 years, progressing through the ranks at Academy level.

In 2020/21, during Palace’s first year as a Category 1 Academy, he helped the Under-23s achieve promotion to the Premier League 2 Division 1 via the play-offs. He has since been a mainstay in Paddy McCarthy’s side which consolidated their place in that division with a fifth placed finish last season.

Boateng also made the first-team bench in Palace’s recent Carabao Cup tie against Oxford United.

Commenting on the move, Boateng said: “Moving to Queen’s Park will be a big test, but it’s one that I’m looking forward to. I will work hard to earn my place in the squad and I think I will learn a lot by playing in a different league against tough opposition.”