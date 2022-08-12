Boateng, 20, will compete with the Glasgow-based side for the rest of the season as they seek to build on their promotion from League One in 2021/22.

The midfielder has won both the Under-18 and Under-23 Player of the Season award at Palace and represented the club on tour in Singapore and Australia this summer.

Commenting on the move, he said: “I’m delighted to have the chance to test myself in a professional league, learn off the senior pros and manager, and develop my technique and physicality. I know that now it’s on me to make the most of this chance and give everything I can to help Queen’s Park this season.”

Football Dreams: The Academy, a documentary about the Palace Academy, airs from 21:00 on Thursday, 11th August in the UK only. Find out more here.