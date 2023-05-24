Ozoh, 18, has enjoyed a fantastic season which ultimately culminated in his first-team debut against Newcastle United in January 2023 - the occasion on which he became Palace's youngest-ever Premier League player.

He has been almost ever-present for the U21s this season, featuring in 36 games across all competitions and scoring two goals. The midfielder has constantly been over the road at Copers Cope, training with the first-team and gaining valuable experience.

In addition to his first-team debut, Ozoh also earned his first taste of international football, making his debut for England Under-18s in March 2023.