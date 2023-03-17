At Under-21s level, Killian Phillips' fine form on loan at Shrewsbury Town sees him receive his maiden selection for the Republic of Ireland U21s, where he joins Palace teammate Tayo Adaramola for a friendly against Iceland.

For Wales, Jadan Raymond will be hoping to add to his one appearance in the same age bracket when Ed Turns' team face Scotland in a friendly in Spain.

Palace's Academy possess representatives in three England youth sides, with goalkeeper Owen Goodman called up by the Under-20s for friendlies in Manchester and Marbella as they build towards the FIFA U20 World Cup in Indonesia later this year.

In England's U19s, fellow shot-stopper Joe Whitworth completes a fine week by being called up for three EURO Elite Round qualifiers, as the Young Lions hope to book their spot in the tournament finals later this year.

Fellow first-team debutant David Ozoh links up with England U18s, meanwhile, as they head to Croatia for a friendly mini-tournament.

Elsewhere at U19s level, Palace starlets Sean Grehan and Franco Umeh have both been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for next week’s three EURO qualifiers in Wexford.

And recent arrival Dylan Reid also caps a fine start to his Palace career with selection for Scotland's U18s, who will face Wales in an upcoming friendly double-header.

You can follow how Palace's Academy players perform by checking back on this page throughout the international break.