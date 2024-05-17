This fixture will mark the start of preparations for the 2024/25 season as Crystal Palace U21s travel to familiar territory in SE22.

Champion Hill hosted eight Palace U21 games in 2022/23, including the remarkable 7-3 thrashing of Paris Saint-Germain in the Premier League International Cup.

Dulwich Hamlet currently compete in the Isthmian League Premier Division, the seventh tier of English football. They recorded a 12th place finish in 23/24.

Details regarding tickets, live stream information and more will be available in due course on cpfc.co.uk and on our social media channels.