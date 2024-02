The playmaker scored a superb second against the Blades in Palace's 3-2 win at Selhurst Park last month, collecting a square pass from Michael Olise, shaping to shoot on his right foot from 30 yards before checking back onto his left – and rocketing a searing effort into the top corner.

The goal – along with Michael Olise's in the same game – has been nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month, in which you can vote NOW.

Watch the goal again below!