The forward scored four times in the Eagles' two matches last month – including a hat-trick in the 6-0 win over Chatham Town in the Adobe Women's FA Cup – to secure the trophy.

Those strikes contributed to a remarkable season so far for Hughes at the halfway mark of 2023/24, the Palace No. 9 having scored 17 times in just 14 appearances in all competitions.

The cinch Player of the Month award also caps a December in which Hughes scored her first senior international goal for Wales, netting against Iceland in the Nations League.

Hughes received 47.4% of the supporters’ votes, ahead of second-placed Lexi Potter (26.7%) and third-placed Chloe Arthur (12.8%).

