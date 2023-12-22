Blackburn play in the Women’s Championship alongside Palace, and currently sit seventh in the table with five wins from 10 matches. The Eagles ran out 4-0 winners when the two sides met at Ewood Park in October.

Palace – who won 6-0 against Chatham Town in the third round – will be looking to go further than last season, when they defeated Watford 5-1 in the third round, but fell in the fourth away to Durham.

The match will take place on Sunday 14th January 2024 (kick-off 13:00 GMT) at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton, in what promises to be another great cup tie in south London.

Click HERE to buy your tickets now.

Please note that home matches in the Adobe Women's FA Cup are not included in 23/24 Women's season tickets.