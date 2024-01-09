The club recognises our supporters’ outstanding commitment to getting behind the team at home and on the road this season, despite a number of challenging circumstances affecting matchdays, including rail strikes and cancellations, adverse weather and changes to scheduling.

To aid supporters planning to journey to and from Goodison Park for the upcoming midweek fixture, an increased quantity of six supporters coaches for just under 300 supporters will be available to book – with no additional cost for Season Ticket holders and members.

These will depart from Selhurst Park the morning of the game (departure time 11:45 GMT), returning to the stadium following the conclusion of the tie.

Coach tickets are limited to one per person, offered on a first-come first-served basis, and must be booked in advance. They are available to book for Season Ticket holders and Members here, with bookings opening when match tickets go on sale at 10:00, Wednesday 10th January.

Tickets for Everton v Crystal Palace will go on sale from tomorrow (10:00 GMT, Wednesday 10th January) to qualifying supporters. Please click here for further information.

Please note, if a non-Season Ticket holder or non-Member is looking to book a coach space, they will either need to become a Member first (from just £25), or pay £50 for their coach ticket.