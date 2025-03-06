The month saw the Eagles extend their unbeaten run on the road to nine Premier League matches, with outstanding performances in successive 2-0 wins away at Manchester United and Fulham.

Palace also recorded a third win in four Premier League games in February with an incredible second-half demolition of Aston Villa, winning out 4-1 at Selhurst Park.

With a goal difference of plus-six for the month, Palace have now recorded wins in six of their last nine league matches.

The nomination marks Glasner’s first for Premier League Manager of the Month – he goes up against Everton’s David Moyes; Tottenham’s Ange Postecoglou; Fulham’s Marco Silva and Liverpool’s Arne Slot for the prize.

You can vote for Glasner by clicking here. Voting closes at 12:00 GMT on Monday, 10th March.