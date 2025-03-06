Crystal Palace’s excellent form has seen Oliver Glasner nominated for Premier League Manager of the Month for February.
The month saw the Eagles extend their unbeaten run on the road to nine Premier League matches, with outstanding performances in successive 2-0 wins away at Manchester United and Fulham.
Palace also recorded a third win in four Premier League games in February with an incredible second-half demolition of Aston Villa, winning out 4-1 at Selhurst Park.
With a goal difference of plus-six for the month, Palace have now recorded wins in six of their last nine league matches.
The nomination marks Glasner’s first for Premier League Manager of the Month – he goes up against Everton’s David Moyes; Tottenham’s Ange Postecoglou; Fulham’s Marco Silva and Liverpool’s Arne Slot for the prize.
You can vote for Glasner by clicking here. Voting closes at 12:00 GMT on Monday, 10th March.
Supporters’ votes will be combined with those of a panel of football experts to decide the winner, who will be revealed next week.
Glasner's nomination follows hot on the heels of Mateta’s nod for Premier League Player of the Month.