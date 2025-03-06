Having scored four times in four league games to be nominated for January, Mateta has continued that form into February with a further four goals – and an assist – in four matches, which also saw him nominated for the equivalent PFA award.

The Frenchman kicked off the month with a match-winning brace against Manchester United at Old Trafford, and continued his scoring streak with goals against Everton and Aston Villa, climbing to second place on Palace’s all-time Premier League goalscorers list.

And at Fulham, the striker also showcased his all-round game with a superb run and pass to assist Daniel Muñoz for Palace’s second goal.

Mateta has now either scored or assisted in seven of Palace’s eight Premier League matches this calendar year – racking up nine goal contributions in the process.

Fans can vote for Mateta for Premier League Player of the Month by clicking here – with voting closing at 12:00 GMT on Monday, 10th March.