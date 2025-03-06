Jean-Philippe Mateta has picked up a second successive Premier League Player of the Month nomination, after being put forward for February’s prize.
Having scored four times in four league games to be nominated for January, Mateta has continued that form into February with a further four goals – and an assist – in four matches, which also saw him nominated for the equivalent PFA award.
The Frenchman kicked off the month with a match-winning brace against Manchester United at Old Trafford, and continued his scoring streak with goals against Everton and Aston Villa, climbing to second place on Palace’s all-time Premier League goalscorers list.
And at Fulham, the striker also showcased his all-round game with a superb run and pass to assist Daniel Muñoz for Palace’s second goal.
Mateta has now either scored or assisted in seven of Palace’s eight Premier League matches this calendar year – racking up nine goal contributions in the process.
Fans can vote for Mateta for Premier League Player of the Month by clicking here – with voting closing at 12:00 GMT on Monday, 10th March.
He faces competition from Everton’s Beto; Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh; Liverpool duo Mo Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai; and Tottenham’s Djed Spence.