Palace extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League 2 to six games in March, with a 2-2 draw against Arsenal and a remarkable comeback from being 2-0 down to beat Manchester City 2-3 away from home.

Mustapha got himself on the scoresheet in both of these games. First off against Arsenal, the Sierra Leone international carried the ball from inside his own half and managed to slot in a sensational solo effort to secure the equaliser.

Against the reigning champions Man City, Mustapha pulled off another moment of brilliance to draw the Eagles level - scoring a precise strike from outside the box that went in off the post.

In the game against Man City, Mustapha also managed to assist Dylan Reid’s last minute winner as he won the ball back in the final third to set up his midfield partner.

The Eagles have since qualified for the Premier League 2 play-off phase off the back of these results in March. Their final game of the league phase is against London rivals Chelsea on Monday, 14th April (KO: 19:00 BST)

