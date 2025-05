His form this season also saw him earn a call-up to the senior Sierra Leone national team for the very first time, where he scored in his second-ever appearance during an African Cup of Nations qualifier against Zambia.

Mustapha was also a part of the first-team squad which faced HamKam in a mid-season friendly back in March - a month in which he was also nominated for the PL2 Player of the Month award.

The youngster is one of eight players nominated for the Premier League 2 Player of the Season award and the winner will be announced at the Premier League Academy Awards evening on Tuesday, 13th May.