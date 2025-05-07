After a resounding 6-0 thumping of Chelsea in the quarter-final and a comfortable 3-1 win over rivals Brighton & Hove Albion in the round of 16, Crystal Palace U21s will face Southampton under the lights in SE25 as they bid for a place in the Premier League 2 play-off final.

The format for the Premier League 2 changed to a Swiss-style last season, where teams each faced 20 of the 26 sides in an initial league phase, before the top 16 sides advanced to a single-elimination round of 16 play-off stage to determine the overall winner.

Palace previously faced Southampton in the initial league phase away from home and recorded a 2-0 victory back in October.

This is the third semi-final in three seasons that the U21s have been involved in and you can be there in person to support Darren Powell’s side, with tickets available from just £1 - click HERE to buy yours now!