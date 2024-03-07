The 22-year-old winger – who was also voted your cinch Player of the Month – has enjoyed a fine start to her Crystal Palace career.

Having debuted against Charlton Athletic at the end of January, Atkinson scored on her next appearance with a fine individual effort against Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium, putting her side on course for a vital 2-1 victory.

Atkinson then made it two goals in two league games in February with a poacher’s effort, which doubled Palace’s lead in the eventual 4-0 win over Blackburn Rovers.

In a public vote, Atkinson saw off competition from Sheffield United’s Isobel Goodwin, Sunderland’s Jenna Dear and Durham’s Beth Hepple to claim the prize.

Atkinson becomes the second Palace player to win the Championship Player of the Month award this season, after Annabel Blanchard won in September.