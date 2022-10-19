Grante has been ever-present for the Under-18s this season, keeping three clean sheets in the first seven of the young Eagles’ games in all competitions.

This isn’t the first time Grante has had international recognition, he was previously called up to the Republic of Ireland U16 side last season. This time he joins Colin O’Brien’s U17 side.

The Republic of Ireland U17s have set their sights on qualification for the UEFA European U17 Championship finals in Hungary in 2023, but first they face tough tests against Armenia, Belarus and Norway.

All times BST.