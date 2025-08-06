Having served as a coach at multiple youth levels at Atlético Madrid over the past nine seasons, Alonso takes charge of the young Eagles ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

During his time in Madrid, Alonso managed multiple age groups at Atlético, winning the league title with the club’s Under-15s sides, as well as numerous Spanish youth tournaments. He has also formerly coached at Rayo Vallecano.

Last season, coaching the Under-17s side – Atlético de Madrid Juvenil B – Alonso led his team to a club-record league points tally (85) and number of goals scored (106) at that level, as his side fell narrowly short of winning the league title.

Alonso will now lead Palace’s Under-18s into the new 2025/26 season, with our U18 Premier League South campaign kicking off against Birmingham City on Saturday, 16th August (KO: 11:00 BST) – a match which will be shown LIVE on Palace TV+.

Alonso said on his appointment: “I’m really happy to be joining the Crystal Palace Academy.

“My goal is to play good football, compete in every game, and to improve the team. I want the players to establish a winning mentality; if we play well, we will have a greater chance of progressing.

“We have a good squad and want to be competitive in the league, so I am looking forward to this season.”

Academy Director Gary Issott added: “The club went to great lengths to identify the right candidate through a thorough recruitment process and Javier was the outstanding candidate from the outset. We’re delighted to have him on board.”

Everyone at Crystal Palace would like to welcome Javier to the club.