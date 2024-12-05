He started the month in some style, netting a hat-trick against reigning Premier League 2 champions Tottenham Hotspur at the VBS Community Stadium.

His first goal of the three was a well-taken half-volley, after an excellent ball over the top from Zach Marsh found the striker bearing down on goal, while his second was a great display of his forward instincts to capitalise on a Spurs error.

The third and final goal was an excellent driven shot from about 20-yards out which beat the Spurs ‘keeper at his near post. Two of his three efforts were also nominated for Palace’s November Goal of the Month award.