The Eagles will continue their defence of the Premier League International Cup as they welcome Belgian outfit Anderlecht to Sutton.

Anderlecht’s Academy has produced a number of notable stars such as Jérémy Doku, Romelu Lukaku, Vincent Kompany, as well as Belgium legends Paul Van Himst and Jef Mermans.

RSCA Futures, as their youth side is known, currently compete in the Challenger Pro League, the second tier of Belgian football. They play against professional sides and youth teams of teams in the top division.