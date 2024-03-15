“It's a great feeling to know that the fans have voted for your goal, and also the fact there were some other great contenders in there as well,” Derry said, upon receiving the award.

“It's a brilliant feeling to know that I’ve got another one of these [trophies] to add.” The young winger had previously won the accolade in August 2023, for a well-taken solo effort against Reading.

“You've probably seen in the last couple of games, I've tried it like every single game! To know that it actually came off is a great feeling.”

Joining Derry in the interview room, assist provider Whyte added: “Well, at first, my initial thought was to play down the line to Laolu [Omobolaji], but he didn't make the run, so I was like 'I'm just going to take [the Brighton defender] on 1v1.'

“I got past him, took a touch forward and I saw Jesse at the back post, so I just whipped it right to him – and the finish was amazing.”