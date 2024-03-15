Crystal Palace Under-18s forward Jesse Derry has admitted it was a 'great feeling' to bag a scissor-kick against Brighton & Hove Albion – a goal you later voted your February Goal of the Month!
Created by an outstanding run from right-back Tyler Whyte, which saw him cover more than half the length of the pitch, Derry went flying through the air to reach the ball on the volley, connecting cleanly to produce a spectacular strike in the eventual defeat.
Derry's effort saw off competition from outstanding Jefferson Lerma and Jordan Ayew goals to land the majority of your votes – and with it, a second Palace Goal of the Month trophy of the season.
“It's a great feeling to know that the fans have voted for your goal, and also the fact there were some other great contenders in there as well,” Derry said, upon receiving the award.
“It's a brilliant feeling to know that I’ve got another one of these [trophies] to add.” The young winger had previously won the accolade in August 2023, for a well-taken solo effort against Reading.
“You've probably seen in the last couple of games, I've tried it like every single game! To know that it actually came off is a great feeling.”
Joining Derry in the interview room, assist provider Whyte added: “Well, at first, my initial thought was to play down the line to Laolu [Omobolaji], but he didn't make the run, so I was like 'I'm just going to take [the Brighton defender] on 1v1.'
“I got past him, took a touch forward and I saw Jesse at the back post, so I just whipped it right to him – and the finish was amazing.”
On their current campaign as first-year scholars with the U18s, Whyte said: “There have been a few ups and downs, but I'm just looking to try and get my spot back in the team, work hard and get ready for the next season. It's been a good season, besides the injuries.”
Derry added: “It's been perfect so far. Every game I challenge myself just to bring what I can to the team.
“When I do that [and do well], it comes along with the stats – they're not bad, a few goals and assists along with it! – but my main focus is obviously just to help the team as much as I can.
“I think we need to get out of this losing streak, because nobody likes to lose. For the last few games, we just need to push as a team and try and get some... not just results, but some good performances.”