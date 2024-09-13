With our Under-18s team a man down and a goal down, they had it all to do in order to salvage something from their opening home fixture of the season against Southampton.

It was looking bleak for Palace with 15 minutes remaining on the clock, before Derry pulled off his sensational acrobatic effort to level the score.

The game ended one apiece, thanks to Derry’s third goal of the campaign, registering the first point of 2024/25 for Rob Quinn’s side.

His effort managed to garner just over 50% of your votes, edging out Jean-Phlippe Mateta’s effort against Norwich City and Daichi Kamada’s first goal in red and blue from the same fixture.