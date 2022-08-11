The 19-year-old forward made his senior debut in August 2021, featuring as a substitute aged just 18 against Chelsea. He then added a first Premier League start on the final day of the season against Manchester United, and joined the first-team on tour in Australia and Singapore.

At Under-21s level he finished joint-top scorer in the Premier League 2 Division 1, bagging 18 goals during 2021/22. That campaign was also a landmark one internationally for Rak-Sakyi, who made a goalscoring debut for England Under-20s last September.

After committing to the club, Rak-Sakyi will further his development with a season-long loan to League One club Charlton Athletic.

Commenting on the new deal and the chance to compete in league football, Rak-Sakyi said: “First I thank God for these opportunities. It feels amazing to have the club’s backing and faith like this in a new deal. Making my debut last season helped me strive to push on and continue to improve, wanting to play senior football whenever the opportunity came up. So I’m also really happy to be joining a club in League One this season, and know I can learn a lot at Charlton. I’m very grateful to both clubs.”

Chairman Steve Parish added : “Jesurun is a very talented young footballer who has displayed a tremendous attitude while progressing swiftly through the club's ranks. We’re very confident that he has a bright future ahead of him, and this long-term contract is indicative of that.

“Going out on loan is an opportunity for Jesurun to further his development, regularly compete at a senior level and come back to Palace as a more rounded player. He knows it’s a fantastic opportunity and is committed to making the most of it.”

Football Dreams: The Academy, a documentary about the Palace Academy, airs from 21:00 on Thursday, 11th August in the UK only. Find out more here.