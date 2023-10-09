Some truly spectacular strikes populated our September shortlist after the Eagles’ men’s, women’s and Academy teams averaged almost two-and-a-half goals per game last month.
But it was Andersen’s brilliant Old Trafford goal which took the crown, winning the game alongside some 65% of supporters’ votes, as well as a nomination last week for Premier League Goal of the Month, for which voting is still open.
George King’s impressive header for Palace Under-18s against Brighton took second place with 15% of the voting, and Hayley Nolan’s first Palace Women’s goal to open the scoring against Durham won 8% and finished third.
The award is Andersen’s second for Palace in quick succession, having also won September cinch Player of the Month.