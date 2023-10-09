“I think it was a little bit of a bad cross from Ebs to be honest!” the defender joked. “My job then was to make it good!

“My Danish fellow, [Rasmus] Højlund, got a header on it – not the best clearance – and then I just had a feeling that it would go into that area.

“As you can see in my movement, I took a step back because I thought the ball may go there, and then I just stroked the ball and it was a great finish.

“To be honest, I didn’t know exactly what I was doing! It was just a lot of emotions and I don’t score every day, so I’m not used to this feeling, but it was an amazing feeling and I hope to score more goals!”

Andersen was then joined by Chris Richards, who offered his own thoughts: “I’ve seen him in training so when he hit it, I knew it was going in – I wasn’t really surprised. We expect that from him!

“[With the celebration] he’s trying to get on the cover of the next FIFA! Well deserved, bro!”

You can see the full results of the vote below!