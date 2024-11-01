The 20-year-old shot stopper kept three clean sheets in five games for Exeter City during the month of October, making 19 saves in total along the way.

He continued to build upon his strong performances since arriving in the South West, seeing him named in the EFL League One Team of the Week early in October and earning a Man of the Match award in a record-breaking game against Shrewsbury Town.

In the 2-0 win over Shrewsbury in mid-October, Whitworth kept a sixth consecutive clean sheet in the league - setting a new club record for consecutive clean sheets for Exeter City.

Palace and Exeter fans can vote for Whitworth by clicking HERE!