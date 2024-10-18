The 20-year-old goalkeeper became the first Exeter goalkeeper to keep five consecutive league clean sheets in the third tier of English football, surpassing a record set in 1978. Whitworth has now not conceded since Saturday, 14th September.

The shut-out was Whitworth’s seventh of the season in just 11 appearances – and was recorded in remarkable fashion.

In front of the live Sky Sports cameras, the boyhood Palace fan won the Man of the Match award after making five stunning saves.

Indeed, those saves means that Whitworth now currently sits top of the goalkeeper rankings across the top four tiers of English football for Expected Goals prevented (+7.0), saves (42) and clean sheets (joint top with seven).