Whitworth, who has been at the club since Under-14s, has repeatedly played above his age group while making progress through the ranks.

He was a key part of Paddy McCarthy’s Under-18s side in 2020/21 which narrowly missed out on the Under 18 Premier League South title on goal difference. In 2021/22 he established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper for the Under-23s at the age of 18 as they recorded a fifth place finish.

This season, he has featured in all three EFL Trophy games and his performances have earned him a place on the first-team bench against Aston Villa, Manchester City and West Ham United.

After signing his new deal, Whitworth said: “Signing this new contract extension means the world to me and my family, especially as they’re all Palace fans.

“It’s a dream come true to sign this new deal and I’m really looking forward to getting my head down and working hard in the future.”