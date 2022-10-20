Speroni will work with the Under-18s and Under-21s full-time, having supported in an informal coaching capacity over recent months.

The club’s most-played goalkeeper joined Palace from Dundee in 2004 and went on to make 405 appearances over a remarkable 15-year period.

He was named Player of the Season a record-breaking four times, including for his role in the 2009/10 survival season and our first campaign back in the Premier League.

Speroni stopped playing in 2019 having collected the Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Achievement, and is warmly welcomed back for this new role.

Commenting on his return, Speroni said: “It’s an honour to be back. Palace is a club that is close to my heart and I am so pleased to be involved once again.

“The older Academy age groups have started their seasons exceptionally well and have performed brilliantly against strong opposition. The Academy has changed beyond all recognition in such a short period of time and I’m excited to work with our future players and see the club continue to progress on and off the pitch.”