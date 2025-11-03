The Eagles secured their place in the last eight of the competition for a second successive season with a 3-0 win away to Liverpool last week.

That result set up a repeat of last season’s quarter-final against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, with this year's tie due to be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Football and ITV.

For overseas supporters, selected matches will be made available via the EFL's international broadcast partners.

The other quarter-finals are set to take place in the week prior, with Palace’s trip to Arsenal instead set for 23rd December to account for the Eagles’ participation in the UEFA Conference League.

Once again, any matches which end in a draw at this stage will go straight to penalties; extra-time is only used in the Carabao Cup from the semi-final stage onwards.

Stay tuned on cpfc.co.uk, the official app and across our social media channels for confirmed ticketing details for the match in due course.

Match Details

Arsenal v Crystal Palace