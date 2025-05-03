The Final will be broadcast live in the UK on ITV1, ITVX, UTV, STV, STV Player, BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with international broadcasters to be confirmed.

The 16:30 kick-off time has been agreed in collaboration with the competing clubs, broadcasters, local authority, police, and the Safety Advisory Group.

Tickets will go on sale next Tuesday (6th May), with further information available here.

Palace defeated Aston Villa at Wembley a week ago to reach the FA Cup Final for the third time in our history. We will be bidding to lift the prestigious trophy for the first time.

Seven-time winners City, meanwhile, overcame Nottingham Forest to reach a third consecutive Final. Pep Guardiola’s side were victorious against Manchester United two years ago, but lost out last year to the same opponent.

Crystal Palace v Manchester City