Oliver Glasner’s FA Cup-winning Eagles will take on Arne Slot’s Premier League winners in the season’s traditional curtain raiser at Wembley Stadium.

The game will be broadcast live and exclusively in the UK on TNT Sports. Ticketing information will follow in due course.

The match will mark Palace’s first-ever involvement in the FA Community Shield, now in its 103rd year, after our first-ever major trophy was secured at Wembley last month.

It is also our 14th trip to the famous stadium, having won both of our matches beneath the Wembley arch last season – against Aston Villa and Manchester City – without conceding a goal.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have previously contested 24 Community Shields, winning 16 times (five of which were shared), most recently in 2022.

Match Details

Crystal Palace v Liverpool