The Eagles were the only side in the division to win both their matches in February as they kept up the pressure at the top of the table.

Palace began the month with an eye-catching victory at St Mary’s Stadium against title-challenging Southampton; Izzy Atkinson and Elise Hughes struck before half-time, before a resilient defensive display in the second-half secured a 2-1 victory.

They followed it up with an impressive win at home to Blackburn Rovers a fortnight later, as strikes from Annabel Blanchard, Atkinson, Chloe Arthur and Shanade Hopcroft put the visitors to the sword in Sutton.

Either side of their two league fixtures, Championship side Palace went toe-to-toe with Chelsea at Kingsmeadow in the Adobe Women's FA Cup fifth-round, only losing out late on to Emma Hayes' serial Super League winners.

On receiving the award, Kaminski said: "I'm really proud. We take each game as it comes, and I think we've had some difficult challenges the last couple of weeks. We've played against some top opposition and as a group, it's certainly a lot bigger than me.

"With this staff and playing group, I couldn't wish for anything better. The players have absolutely risen to the challenge, and the staff are the vital cogs turning behind the scenes, day after day, to get these players ready to play.

"I'd just like to thank all the players and staff, and also the fans. I feel like they've been with us through thick and thin. We've played big, big games and we've really felt their presence. It's for me to accept the award, but it is on behalf of all the staff and players that work here."

The LMA Panel comprises six highly experienced individuals with specialist knowledge of the women’s game and football management: Faye White MBE, Alan Curbishley, Brent Hills, Mollie Kmita, Mo Marley MBE and Jen O’Neill.

Palace face Birmingham City in Sutton this Sunday (3rd March, 14:00 GMT), with tickets still on sale.