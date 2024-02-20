The Eagles recorded a fine 4-0 win over Blackburn Rovers last time out, with Annabel Blanchard, Izzy Atkinson, Chloe Arthur and Shanade Hopcroft among the goals.

That result took Palace to second place in the Women's Championship table, within a point of Sunderland at the summit, with the Eagles still having game in hand on the teams around them.

And with just seven matches left to play this season, your support will count more than ever as Palace continue their bid for promotion in Sutton.

Matchday will once again offer up fun for all the family, with games, activities and the opportunity to meet the players at the end of the match.

Turnstiles will open at 13:00 GMT, and with an exciting match in store, another brilliant day out for everyone awaits.

As the ultimate family day out, a family of four non-Members (two adults and two children) can take advantage of a group offer and buy their tickets for just £25.

Season Ticket holders and Members can book tickets at even lower prices.

Tickets are also available on the gate – although prices are discounted if booked online (even if booked on-the-day) via cpfc.co.uk.