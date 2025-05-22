After Carragher and Neville recalled that it was Darren Ambrose who scored the 40 yard thunderbolt against Manchester United in November 2011, the former Liverpool defender explained the backstory.

"When that goal went in, the cameras panned to the crowd, and they've seen this dad lifting his two kids up.

"So the dad passed away and the Crystal Palace supporters have made this tifo of him lifting his kids up. And the two brothers were at the game. I saw the social media posts, it was brilliant."

Earlier this week, brothers Nathan and Dominic Wealleans, who were depicted on the tifo celebrating in disbelief with their late father Mark, spoke to BBC Sport.

"We just froze, thinking 'have they actually done this?'" Dominic said.

"It's not for us, it's for the club, but what that moment meant for us two just made me feel this is Palace's day today, this is the day we do it.

"We were getting hugs, handshakes, high-fives, the lot. It was amazing, something so special to be a part of."

The brothers, who were part of around 30,000 fans in the Palace end at Wembley, were aware before the game a tifo had been made but didn't know they would be displayed on it.

Nathan added: "I had no idea it was going to be us.

"I thought it was going to be something to do with a player retiring this season. Then out of nowhere someone told us and then we broke down in tears as soon as we saw.

"It was special, it shows there's still a real love for not just my dad, but all the loved ones who love Palace and didn't get to see it. All of them now know we're on the next step."

If you want to learn more about story behind the tifo display, and the sentiment behind it – head here, or watch the video below.