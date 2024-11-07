The Palace duo will join up with interim manager Lee Carsley for the final time in 2024, before a new era begins for the Three Lions in the New Year.

Carsley - who handed Guehi the captaincy as manager of the Under-21s side - and his players head to Athens to take on Greece as they look to gain revenge for the defeat at Wembley.

Then, they return home to take on the Republic of Ireland under the famous arch.

Henderson made his first start for England in Helskinki over the previous break, while Guehi became the first Palace player to earn 20 England caps while representing the club.