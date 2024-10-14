Palace have been represented in the Three Lions squad for over a century now, with FOUR players in the squad which reached the European Championship final in Germany over summer, more than from any other club.

Starting with our own central defender, let's take a look back at all the players to make the journey from South London to the national side.

Marc Guéhi (First cap 2022)

Caps won at Palace: 20

Total England caps: 20

After establishing himself as one of the Premier League's standout defenders, Guéhi became a regular under Gareth Southgate and played his way into a starting spot for the run to the final of Euro 2024.

He earned his 20th cap against Finland last week under interim boss Lee Carsley - with whom he was made captain of the Under-21s side - and he looks set to add to that tally in years to come.