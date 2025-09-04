You can vote for the goal by clicking the button below – with Guéhi also having been nominated for Premier League Player of the Month.
Marc Guéhi’s stunning strike at Villa Park has been shortlisted for the Premier League Goal of the Month award for August.
The Palace captain’s curling effort – a moment of sheer quality – opened his account for the season in spectacular fashion and marked his seventh goal since joining the club in 2021.
With Palace leading 1-0 thanks to Jean-Philippe Mateta’s coolly converted penalty, Aston Villa began the second half with renewed purpose, pressing hard for an equaliser. The Eagles, however, stood firm under pressure – and then, on 68 minutes, Guéhi delivered a moment of brilliance up the other end.
The move began in Palace territory as the England international calmly intercepted a stray pass from Matty Cash and carried the ball forwards unchallenged into Villa’s half.
A measured layoff to Daichi Kamada down the left set the attack in motion, and the Japan international threaded the ball through to Tyrick Mitchell. His low-driven cross into the box was only partially cleared – falling kindly back to Guéhi, now positioned just inside the penalty area.
What followed took even the home crowd by surprise.
Opening up his body, Guéhi unleashed a sublime, curling strike that bent beyond the reach of Marco Bizot and into the far top corner – a goal that not only doubled Palace’s lead, but also marked the club’s 500th top-flight away goal.
The skipper wheeled away in celebration, breaking into a sprint towards the travelling support before sliding to the turf to be embraced by his teammates – a fitting tribute to a standout performance on the day at both ends of the pitch.
Reflecting on the moment post-match, Guéhi said: “To be honest, it's a bit of a blur! I can't remember much. All I know is when you score goals like that, it's always down to team performance.”
You can vote for Marc Guéhi’s goal by clicking here. Voting closes at 12:00 BST on Monday, 8th September.
Guéhi’s strike is one of eight nominated for the award, alongside goals from Antoine Semenyo, Richarlison, Lucas Paquetá, James Garner, Rio Ngumoha, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Dominik Szoboszlai.
Supporters’ votes will be combined with those of a panel of football experts, with the winner to be announced next week.