The Palace captain’s curling effort – a moment of sheer quality – opened his account for the season in spectacular fashion and marked his seventh goal since joining the club in 2021.

With Palace leading 1-0 thanks to Jean-Philippe Mateta’s coolly converted penalty, Aston Villa began the second half with renewed purpose, pressing hard for an equaliser. The Eagles, however, stood firm under pressure – and then, on 68 minutes, Guéhi delivered a moment of brilliance up the other end.

The move began in Palace territory as the England international calmly intercepted a stray pass from Matty Cash and carried the ball forwards unchallenged into Villa’s half.

A measured layoff to Daichi Kamada down the left set the attack in motion, and the Japan international threaded the ball through to Tyrick Mitchell. His low-driven cross into the box was only partially cleared – falling kindly back to Guéhi, now positioned just inside the penalty area.

What followed took even the home crowd by surprise.

Opening up his body, Guéhi unleashed a sublime, curling strike that bent beyond the reach of Marco Bizot and into the far top corner – a goal that not only doubled Palace’s lead, but also marked the club’s 500th top-flight away goal.

The skipper wheeled away in celebration, breaking into a sprint towards the travelling support before sliding to the turf to be embraced by his teammates – a fitting tribute to a standout performance on the day at both ends of the pitch.

Reflecting on the moment post-match, Guéhi said: “To be honest, it's a bit of a blur! I can't remember much. All I know is when you score goals like that, it's always down to team performance.”

