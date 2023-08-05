Renowned for his flair, physicality, high work rate and tenacious mentality, the 19-year-old is widely considered one of the most exciting attacking players in Brazil and, indeed, world football.

Hailing from Rio de Janeiro, França enjoyed a rapid rise through Flamengo’s celebrated Academy – which has previously produced Vinícius Júnior, Lucas Paquetá and Zico – to captain his team to an Under-17 Brasileiro and Copa do Brasil double in 2021.

His senior debut arrived in December 2021 at just 17-years-old, but it was in 2022 that França burst onto the first-team picture, helping his side win both the Copa Libertadores and Copa do Brasil.

Versatile, two-footed and technically gifted, França has scored nine times in 54 games for Flamengo, while also making his Under-20s debut for Brazil last year.

França now arrives in south London looking to make a similarly impressive impact for Crystal Palace on the Premier League stage.

With França becoming Palace’s second senior summer signing after Jefferson Lerma, Chairman Steve Parish said: “Matheus is a young and exciting player whose impressive early progress we have followed with keen interest, and we are delighted to welcome him to the club.

“Palace have a long history of attacking players with skill, pace, and tenacity, and I am sure Matheus will be another popular addition to the nucleus of this young and entertaining squad, packed full of international talent and potential, that we are building here in south London.”

Having put pen to paper with the club, França said: “I’m very happy to be here. I hope I can bring good results for our supporters, for the other players and everybody else in the team.

“I’m very excited for my first game here at my new home, giving my best for my new team. I hope all the supporters are happy with me coming here. I bet it is going to be good for all of us.”

Everyone at Palace would like to welcome Matheus to south London and wish him the very best for his career in red and blue.