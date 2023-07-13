A week ahead of the new season, Roy Hodgson’s Palace side will take on seven-time Ligue 1 champions Lyon, who are regulars in Europe and indeed were UEFA Champions League semi-finalists as recently as three years ago.

Having finished seventh in Ligue 1 last season under manager Laurent Blanc, Lyon are captained by former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette and boast the likes of 2018 World Cup winner Corentin Tolisso and finalist Dejan Lovren within their squad.

The match will also be shown worldwide on Palace TV+, which is included in a number of our 23/24 Membership packages.

Match Details

Palace v Olympique Lyonnais:

Ticket Details

Prices:

Adult : £15

: £15 Senior : £10

: £10 Under-18s: £5

Supporters should note that the Arthur Wait Stand is closed for this fixture.

Tickets will be delivered via email no later than 48 hours after purchase.