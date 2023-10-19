Hosted by Paramount+, the Premier League rights holder in Mexico and Central America, the Premier League Fan Tour will bring together Mexico-based fans to celebrate the spectacle of English football’s top-tier.

Following the popularity of Challenger the Eagle at Premier League Stateside Live earlier this year, Palace – in collaboration with the conservation centre founded in 1996 – will be represented by a golden eagle called Maya.

Supporters attending the event will be able to have their picture taken alongside Maya and her handler, while learning more about the bird of prey and the Centre which cares for her.

The Paramount+ Fan Tour event will take place in Parque Rufino Tamayo in Monterrey, Mexico’s second-largest city, between 09:00 – 16:00 CST local time on Saturday (21st October).

Fans attending can enjoy footballing challenges, food trucks, fan zones, photo opportunities, giveaways and prizes, and appearances from Premier League legends.

There will also be screenings of Saturday’s live matches, Chelsea against Arsenal (10:30 local time) and Sheffield United versus Manchester United (13:00 local time), and full replays of matches including Crystal Palace’s trip to Newcastle United.

The event is free, but ticketed, so supporters will need to click here to register in advance, as spaces are limited.