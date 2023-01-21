Palace's match against Newcastle at Selhurst Park is the primetime game in the event, which brings together US-based football fans to watch the weekend’s Premier League fixtures.

Also represented by legendary American bald eagle Challenger, as well as mascot Pete the Eagle, Palace supporters are backing the Red and Blue loud and proud at Universal CityWalk, Orlando.

Supporters attending the Premier League Mornings Live event are able to have their picture taken alongside Challenger and his handlers, whilst learning more about the bird of prey and the Foundation who cares for him.

You can enjoy the best of the photos below - and check back for more later on!