Olise and Tyrick Mitchell – winner of the cinch Player of the Month award for November - presented their trophies to one another on Tuesday afternoon, which you can watch below.
From 45 goals across Crystal Palace's men's, women’s, Under-21s and Under-18s teams in November, there could be only one Goal of the Month – and you've voted Michael Olise's wondergoal at Luton the winner!
Some brilliant strikes made our November shortlist after the Eagles’ men’s, women’s and Academy teams averaged over two goals a game last month.
But it was Olise's effort – which was also Palace's 600th Premier League goal, and has also been nominated for the division's Goal of the Month award (for which voting is now closed) – which you chose to be the best.