The teenager will link-up with the Bleuets at Under-21 level for the first time in his career after a sensational season so far in south London.

Since arriving in summer, Olise has scored four goals and earned seven assists from 25 appearances, winning the club's Player of the Month award twice.

He will be in contention to face the Faroe Islands on March 24th and Northern Ireland on March 28th. Both games will be played in Calais.

Olise's current international experience comes from a spell with France Under-18s, with whom he played twice. The 19-year-old is eligible to represent Les Bleus, England, Nigeria and Algeria.

His call-up immediately followed the news that Marc Guéhi and Conor Gallagher have been selected by the England senior team.