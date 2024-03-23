The announcement sees Palace's schedule confirmed for April, which begins with away games against Bournemouth (Tuesday, 2nd April, 19:45 BST) and Liverpool (Sunday, 14th April, 14:00) either side of a home match against Manchester City (Saturday, 6th April, 12:30).

Following this, Palace's home fixture against West Ham United will now take place on Sunday, 21st April, with kick-off at Selhurst Park now at 15:00 BST.

The move is necessary due to the Hammers' participation in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals the preceding Thursday.

Three days later, Palace will now host Newcastle United at Selhurst Park on Wednesday, 24th April, with that match kicking off at 20:00 BST.

The fixture was previously postponed due to Newcastle’s involvement in the FA Cup quarter-finals. Ticket holders should consult the advice below.

Finally, April's schedule will conclude with a trip to Fulham and Craven Cottage on Saturday, 27th April (15:00), as previously announced.

Supporter Advice

All existing tickets purchased for Palace's match against Newcastle – originally due to be played on 16th March – will be eligible for the new date (24th April).

Digital Tickets will be automatically updated for the rearranged fixture. Supporters do not need to take any further action. All other existing e-tickets will also be accepted.

If you cannot attend the rearranged fixture, please email boxoffice@cpfc.co.uk

Palace v West Ham United

Sunday, 21st April

15:00 BST

Selhurst Park

Live audio commentary on Palace TV+

Palace v Newcastle United