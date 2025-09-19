Palace will now host Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, 9th November, kicking-off at 14:00 GMT at Selhurst Park, with the fixture originally due to take place on Saturday, 8th November.

This is due to our UEFA Conference League fixture against AZ Alkmaar the preceding Thursday.

Meanwhile, the visit of Manchester United to South London will now take place on Sunday, 30th November, with the game kicking-off at 12:00 GMT.

That game was originally due to take place on Saturday, 29th November.

Both matches will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom. The Brighton clash will be live on Sky Sports, while Manchester United's visit will be on TNT Sports.

Ticketing details will be confirmed in due course.

Download the official Crystal Palace app to receive notifications straight to your phone, as and when fixture changes occur.

Match Details

Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion

Sunday, 9th November

14:00 GMT

Premier League

Sky Sports

Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace v Manchester United